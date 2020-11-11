Sheffield freight train derailment causes major travel disruption
A freight train has derailed in Sheffield, resulting in disruption to services across the north of England.
Northern Rail said services had either been cancelled or were being diverted, with disruption lasting all day.
It said the "low speed derailment" happened north of the city's station, meaning trains are unable to run through the city.
Services run by CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Northern and Transpennine Express are affected.
Train operators said many services were unable to call at Sheffield station with services either being cancelled or diverted.
Northern warned passengers that due to a lack of alternative road transport and the number of routes affected, passengers should not travel.
It said several of its routes had been affected with trains being cancelled or starting and leaving from different stations.
East Midlands Railway said buses were being sourced to shuttle people between Chesterfield and Sheffield.
The operator said its routes between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich would not stop at Sheffield.
Operator Cross Country said trains would not run between Derby and Leeds, and would be unable to call at Chesterfield, Sheffield or Wakefield Westgate.
Meanwhile, TransPennine Express services between Sheffield and Doncaster and Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly have been replaced with buses.
