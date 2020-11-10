Keigan O'Brien murder: Man murdered partner's child
- Published
A mother has been found guilty of allowing the death of her two-year-old son who was murdered by her partner.
Sarah O'Brien, 33, and Martin Currie, 36, were charged with murdering Keigan O'Brien, who died of a head injury at their home in Doncaster in January.
O'Brien was cleared of murder but convicted of the alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a child and child cruelty.
Currie was found guilty of murder by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court.
In a trial that lasted nearly five weeks, Currie was also convicted of child cruelty.
Jurors were told Keigan suffered a brain bleed in the incident in January, which could have been from having his head hit against a wall or floor.
In the weeks before he had suffered a broken spine, broken ribs and a broken arm.
The trial heard that on the morning of his death, Keigan had been at home with Currie while his mother was out.
Currie had searched the internet for terms including "irregular breathing", "gurgling" and "unconscious" two hours before seeking medical help.
At 10:55 GMT, the couple rang 999 claiming to have found him not breathing in bed.
The court heard blood spatters had been found on the wall by Keigan's high chair, which were not from the time he was fatally injured, and on Currie's clothes.
The jury delivered its verdicts after deliberating for nearly 13 hours.
The defendants did not sit in the dock together but heard the verdicts separately.
Jill Brookes from the CPS said: "Tragically, little Keigan O'Brien's life came to an end only four days after his second birthday.
"He was killed in his own home - the place where he should have been safest from harm.
"Having heard all the evidence, the jury decided that Currie inflicted fatal injuries on the defenceless little boy, and O'Brien took no steps to protect her child.
"They both then lied about what had happened. The pair are now facing lengthy prison sentences."
