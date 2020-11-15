BBC News

Sheffield murder arrest after man found injured in street dies

image captionThe 28-year-old man was found seriously injured on Club Garden Road, in the Highfield area of the city, in the early hours of the morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man who was found seriously injured in a Sheffield street.

Emergency services were called to Club Garden Road in the Highfield area of the city at about 02:15 GMT, where they found the victim lying on the ground.

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A 30-year-old man remains in custody and officers were conducting inquiries, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later.

