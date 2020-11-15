Sheffield murder arrest after man found injured in street dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man who was found seriously injured in a Sheffield street.
Emergency services were called to Club Garden Road in the Highfield area of the city at about 02:15 GMT, where they found the victim lying on the ground.
The 28-year-old was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
A 30-year-old man remains in custody and officers were conducting inquiries, South Yorkshire Police said.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later.