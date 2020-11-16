Sheffield shooting: Man's death sparks murder investigation
A 20-year-old man has died after a shooting in Sheffield, police have said.
The victim was injured inside a property on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, at about 01:00 on Monday and died later in hospital.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they believed it was a "targeted attack" and a murder investigation had been launched.
Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to contact police.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said: "Cordons remain in place in the area today while officers conduct their enquiries, including thorough scene searches and an intensive trawl of CCTV footage.
"Extra officers will be patrolling the area today to provide further reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to one of our officers."