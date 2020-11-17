Sheffield shooting: Police name victim as Ramey Salem
A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds in Sheffield has been named by police as Ramey Salem.
Mr Salem, 20, also known as Remey Saleh, was injured at a property on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, on Monday and died later in hospital.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they believed it was a "targeted attack" and have launched a murder investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said: "I'd like to reassure local people that we are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice.
"While we are in the early stages of the investigation, we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community."
