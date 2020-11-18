BBC News

Sheffield murder inquiry: Woman, 45, found dead

image captionOfficers were called to Castlebeck Drive at about 06:10 GMT

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Sheffield.

The body of the 45-year-old woman was discovered at an address in Castlebeck Drive, in the Manor area of the city, at about 06:10 GMT.

South Yorkshire Police said a 45-year-old man was being held in custody.

The force said the woman had not yet been formally identified. A post-mortem examination was due to take place later.

