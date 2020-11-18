Sheffield murder inquiry: Woman, 45, found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Sheffield.
The body of the 45-year-old woman was discovered at an address in Castlebeck Drive, in the Manor area of the city, at about 06:10 GMT.
South Yorkshire Police said a 45-year-old man was being held in custody.
The force said the woman had not yet been formally identified. A post-mortem examination was due to take place later.
