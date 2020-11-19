Ramey Salem: Arrests after Sheffield shooting death
Two people have been arrested after a Sheffield man died from gunshot wounds.
Ramey Salem, 20, was found seriously injured at a property on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, on Monday, 16 November and died later in hospital.
A 21-year-old Sheffield man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, South Yorkshire Police said.
A second man, aged 33 and also from Sheffield, has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Both were arrested on Thursday morning and remain in police custody.
Detectives are still appealing for information as part of their investigation.
