Maltby caged dogs 'starved to death' with food in sight
A man who left his dogs to "starve to death" in a crate in his kitchen has been disqualified from keeping animals for life.
The dead bodies of the boxers called Bruno and Ruby were found at Stephen New's home in Maltby, South Yorkshire.
The RSPCA said jars full of dog treats and open bags of food were "just metres away".
At Sheffield Magistrates' Court, New, 34, of Seymour Road, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs.
The investigation found New had struggled to cope after the death of his girlfriend and he accepted responsibility for the dogs' deaths.
At the hearing on Wednesday, he was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence and was ordered to pay £400 in costs.
Vets believed the dogs had been left for up to five days with only a bowl of water and food, the RSPCA said.
Vanessa Reid, an RSPCA inspector, was called to the home on 14 July after police spotted flies gathered at the windows.
"These poor dogs were left to starve to death inside a cage - with jars full of dog treats and open bags of food just metres away," she said.
"New was solely responsible for those dogs and allowed them to die slowly in front of him."
