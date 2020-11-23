Amy-Leanne Stringfellow murder suspect dies in jail
A man accused of murdering a woman in South Yorkshire has died in prison, the Ministry of Justice has said.
Terence Papworth, 45, formerly of Dryden Road, Doncaster, was charged by police in June with the murder of Amy-Leanne Stringfellow.
Mr Papworth died at HMP Leeds on Sunday, a Prison Service spokesperson said.
The cause of his death could not be confirmed and was a matter for the coroner, the Ministry of Justice said.
Miss Stringfellow, 26, a former soldier, was found seriously injured at a house on Dryden Road in Doncaster on 5 June and died shortly afterwards.
Mr Papworth was due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday charged with her murder.
The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed of his death, the Prison Service added.