Ramey Salem shooting: Aaron Yanbeck charged with murder
A second teenager has been charged with murder following the shooting of a man in Sheffield.
Ramey Salem, 20, was found seriously injured at a property on Grimesthorpe Road South on 16 November. He died later in hospital.
Aaron Yanbeck, 18, of Abbeydale Road, is accused of Mr Salem's murder and a further charge of conspiracy to murder in a separate incident on 31 October.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Yanbeck has also been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life between 3 October and 17 November, and possession of an offensive weapon, South Yorkshire Police said.
His co-accused, Jabari Fanty, 18, of Broadhead Road, Sheffield, appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.
Mr Fanty is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 26 November.
