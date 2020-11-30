Ramey Salem shooting: Ricardo Nkanyezi charged with murder
A third teenager has been charged with murder following the shooting of a man in Sheffield.
Ramey Salem, 20, was found seriously injured at a property on Grimesthorpe Road South at about 01:00 GMT on 16 November. He died later in hospital.
Ricardo Nkanyezi, of Morgan Avenue, Sheffield, was arrested on Saturday in Nottinghamshire and charged on Sunday.
He is also charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Mr Nkanyezi is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.
He is the third 18-year-old man to be charged in connection with Mr Salem's death, with Jabari Fanty and Aaron Yanbak also accused of murder.
