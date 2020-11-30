Murder arrests after man found dead in Doncaster
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Doncaster.
Emergency services discovered the body of the 55-year-old man at an address on Beckett Road, in the Wheatley area, on Sunday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 12:00 GMT after reports a man had died.
A 34-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were detained and remain in custody as inquiries continue.
A post mortem examination is due to take place later.