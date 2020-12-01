'Underwhelming' Sheffield Christmas tree put up for 100th year
- Published
An "absolutely underwhelming" artificial Christmas tree, thought to be one of the country's oldest, is back on display for its 100th year.
Kay Ashton, 66, from Sheffield, says the tree, which is being held together by sticky tape, survived being bombed during the Blitz.
The "battered" tree cost two shillings when it was first purchased in 1920.
She says her grandmother would be "absolutely flabbergasted" to hear it was still going strong.
"It's actually just a bit of a family joke now," she said.
"Even my sister says 'have you got that twig out yet?' and I go 'yep'. She asks 'does it look any better?' and I go 'nope'".
The two-foot high tree was hit by shrapnel during the Blitz in Sheffield in 1940, with sticky tape being used to repair it.
"It still is absolutely underwhelming," Ms Ashton said.
Ms Ashton's grandmother Elizabeth Naylor bought it from Woolworths in 1920 and it has been passed down in the family since.
"I think my nan would be absolutely flabbergasted because my mother was renowned for throwing stuff in the bin," she said.
"My mum threw my dad's medals away from World War Two. She wasn't a hoarder. The fact it's got through my mother, I really don't know how it's managed it."
There are no plans to stop the family tradition, but Ms Ashton is keen to point out the century-old tree is not much admired.
"People expect me to say it was a cherished thing, but it wasn't.
"My mother used to chuck it in the box with the bells still on and put it in the shed. It's one of the reasons why I can't believe it's still here.
"No wonder it looks a bit battered because it's had a right life.
"If you were 100 you wouldn't be looking so good."