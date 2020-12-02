Darnall park rape: Four teenage boys arrested
Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 21-year-old woman was attacked in a city park.
The woman was subjected to the sex attack by four males in High Hazels Park in the Darnall area of Sheffield about 18:00 GMT on 23 November, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force executed two warrants in the city as part of their inquiries and arrested the four boys.
They are aged 13, 14, 15 and 16 and remain in custody.
