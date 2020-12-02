BBC News

South Yorkshire PC William Sampson in court on assault charge

Published
image copyrightPolice jacket
image captionPC William Sampson was told his case was being transferred to Leeds Crown Court by magistrates in the city

A police officer has appeared in court charged with assaulting a 16-year-old football fan after a local derby.

PC William Sampson, 26, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding the teenager after Barnsley faced Sheffield Wednesday on 8 February.

Mr Sampson appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court and was told his case would be sent to the city's crown court on 30 December.

He was given unconditional bail and no address was mentioned in court.

The South Yorkshire officer was charged after a police watchdog investigation into an altercation on Midland Street in Barnsley.

It followed a Championship match between the two clubs that ended 1-1.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

  • Barnsley
  • Sheffield
  • South Yorkshire Police

More on this story

  • South Yorkshire PC charged with assaulting teenage football fan

    Published
    12 November