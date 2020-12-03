Two teenage boys charged with High Hazels park sex attack
Two teenage boys have been charged over a sex attack on a woman in a park.
The 21-year-old woman was attacked by four males in High Hazels Park in the Darnall area of Sheffield at about 18:00 GMT on 23 November.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with rape and a 14-year-old boy with attempted sexual assault.
A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old boy have been released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape, South Yorkshire Police said.
