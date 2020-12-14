Rotherham drink-driver admits killing man in Christmas crash
- Published
A drink-drive motorist has admitted killing a man in a crash the week before Christmas last year.
Thomas Edgar, 27, of Fern Court in Rotherham, crashed a VW Polo on Bawtry Road in the town on 21 December 2019, killing Jason Maxfield, 31.
Edgar was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit when he was tested by police officers.
At Sheffield Crown Court, he admitted causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Edgar was found with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after the crash.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Edgar will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 January.
