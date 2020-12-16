Stephen Riley murder: Man guilty of fatal street stabbing
- Published
A man who fatally stabbed another man after a row is facing life in jail after being found guilty of murder.
Martin Wilson, 38, attacked 43-year-old Stephen Riley in Barnsley, in June, stabbing him twice and leaving him for dead.
Sheffield Crown Court heard Mr Riley was found slumped over a garden wall but later died in hospital.
Wilson, of Monsal Crescent, Barnsley, was convicted of murder after a trial. He is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
The court heard Mr Riley had gone to Wilson's home shortly before 23:00 BST on 26 June and neighbours reported hearing the two men arguing.
Mr Riley then left the house but was followed by Wilson and attacked in nearby Darley Avenue.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene after Mr Riley banged on a window asking for help, he was taken to hospital but died the following day.
The court heard after the attack Wilson called his girlfriend Julie Evans, 41, to help him dispose of the murder weapon.
Speaking after the trial, Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said: "We know that Wilson caught up with Stephen after he left the address in Monsal Crescent, and the two got into a fight.
"Wilson has always maintained that he didn't realise he'd stabbed Stephen until he read about it on Facebook the following day.
"However, both wounds were inflicted with such force that this couldn't have been true."
Evans, also of Monsal Crescent, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and will be sentenced on 21 December.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.