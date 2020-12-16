Sheffield woman charged with sending abusive online messages
A woman has been charged with sending abusive messages on social media.
Katie Louise Bell is accused of sending malicious communications to numerous recipients between 31 December 2016 and 16 February 2020, South Yorkshire Police said.
The 24-year-old faces seven charges relating to social media messages as well as two counts of stalking.
Ms Bell, of Stradbroke Road, Sheffield, has been bailed to appear at the city's magistrates' court on 7 June.
