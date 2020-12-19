Man injured in Sheffield shooting
A man has been found with gunshot wounds in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called to a property in Exeter Drive, in the Broomhall area of the city, at about 04:00 GMT.
A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot and stab injuries to his legs.
A cordon remains in place in the area and additional patrols have been established to provide reassurance to residents, police added.
