Covid-19: Harry Maguire hands out food parcels in Sheffield
Football star Harry Maguire has been spreading some "festive cheer" to pensioners in the Sheffield suburb where he grew up.
The England and Manchester United player was joined by brother Joe, sister Daisy and mum Zoe as he gave out food parcels in Mosborough on Monday.
Maguire said he hoped it would help put "smiles on people's faces" at what was a difficult time for everyone.
One recipient said it was a "really thoughtful" gesture.
The player, who started his career at Sheffield United, said: "It's really important to go back to my roots where my family and friends still live.
"It's nice to give back to where I grew up and played countless hours of football around the place.
"I have a lot of memories here."
Maguire, who paid for the food parcels supplied by a shop in Mosborough, added: "It's only a little bit, but putting a smile on someone's face is what it's all about."
Alan and Brenda Burton were among the recipients and spoke to the footballer from their doorstep.
Brenda, 71, said: "We were hoping for family to come up for Christmas so it's nice for him to do this for us.
"It's really thoughtful of him, he's a local lad and he's not forgotten where he's from.
"He's a smashing family man and his parents have brought him up right. They should be very proud of him."
Another recipient, Janice Nicholson, 73, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was "absolutely wonderful".
"Lockdown has been frightening and upsetting - some days are worse than others so to get something like this is really nice," she said.
