On-the-run killer Ryan Hill detained after leaving prison
- Published
A convicted killer and burglar has been found and detained after he absconded from a prison in South Yorkshire.
Ryan Hill, 41, left Hatfield Open Prison on Christmas Eve and did not return. He was jailed for manslaughter in 2008 and was recalled to prison for burglary in 2019.
South Yorkshire Police said Hill was found by Thames Valley officers on Thursday.
Hill is being held in custody, the force added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.