Isaiah Usen-Satchell: Twin brothers not guilty of killing student

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionIsaiah Usen-Satchell was studying business at Leeds Trinity University at the time of his death

Two brothers have been cleared of killing a student who was fatally injured in a New Year's Day fight.

Twins Isaac and Jacob Mwanza, 19, from Rotherham, were accused of murdering Isaiah Usen-Satchell, 18, in Sheffield.

Both men were cleared of murder last month after a judge directed jurors to return a not guilty verdict.

On Wednesday Isaac was also cleared of manslaughter at the judge's direction while the judge had previously cleared Jacob of the same charge.

Mr Usen-Satchell died in hospital after he suffered serious arm injuries in a clash involving a group of men in St Aidan's Road

A post-mortem examination concluded the Leeds Trinity University business student died of a slash wound to his wrist.

image captionMr Usen-Satchell was fatally wounded near Norfolk Park in Sheffield

The trial at Sheffield Crown Court concluded after prosecutor Kama Melly QC said the Crown had reviewed the case and felt there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

Directing the jury to return the final not guilty verdict, Judge Peter Kelson QC said he had "no hesitation in endorsing" the decision.

"The prosecution sought justice, they put the case under the microscope, it's been studied and examined extremely closely and they have taken the view that this is a case that should not go any further," he said.

The Mwanza brothers were also found not guilty of charges of criminal damage and perverting the course of justice.

