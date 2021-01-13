Mexborough shooting: Lewis Williams named as victim
A man who was shot dead in a street in Mexborough has been named by police.
Lewis Williams, 20, suffered a shotgun wound to his face and neck in Wath Road, Mexborough, on Monday.
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, the most recent being a 23-year-old man.
Four others, two men aged 20 and 23 and two boys aged 16 and 17, remain in police custody. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
South Yorkshire Police have for any witnesses or motorists who may have dashcam footage from the time of the shooting to come forward.
