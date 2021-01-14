Mexborough fire: Man dies after shed blaze spreads to homes
- Published
A man has died after a fire in a garden shed spread to neighbouring houses, police have said.
Several homes in Chaucer Road, Mexborough, near Doncaster, were evacuated after the blaze broke out on Wednesday night.
A 62-year-old man died at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to police contact with the man before his death.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that a fire which started in a back garden spread to neighbouring houses, requiring a small number of homes to be evacuated for a short time. The residents have all now returned home."
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
