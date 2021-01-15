Mexborough shooting: Two boys in court accused of murder
- Published
Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was shot dead in a street.
Lewis Williams, 20, suffered a shotgun wound to his face and neck in Wath Road, Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on Monday, 11 January.
The boys, aged 16 and 17, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Friday and are also charged with having a firearm with intent.
They were remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 18 January.
The 16-year-old has also been charged with assault.
Four other people have been arrested in connection with Mr Williams' death.
A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Two others, a 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder, both remain in police custody.
A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
