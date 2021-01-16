Further arrests over Sheffield double shooting incident
Two further arrests have been made after three people were injured in a double shooting in Sheffield, police said.
South Yorkshire Police said shots were fired at a man and two women outside a house on Castledale Croft on 6 January.
Further shots were fired after the man, believed to have been the target, fled to nearby Prince of Wales Road.
A man, aged 27, and a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The male victim, aged 23, suffered shotgun wounds to his arms and legs.
One of the women also required hospital treatment, but was later discharged.
Two men, aged 27 and 18, were charged with attempted murder on Wednesday, the force said.
