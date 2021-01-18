M1 deaths: Fatal crash 'could have been avoided'
A lorry driver who killed two men in a crash on a stretch of smart motorway has told an inquest he may have avoided them if there had been a hard shoulder.
Jason Mercer, 44, and Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, died when Prezemyslaw Szuba crashed into their vehicles on the M1 near Sheffield on 7 June 2019.
Szuba, 40, from Hull, was jailed last year after admitting causing their deaths by careless driving.
He was speaking from prison to the inquest at Sheffield Town Hall.
On the stretch of the M1 where the crash took place, the hard shoulder has been replaced by an active lane.
Answering questions over the phone, Szuba told the hearing he accepted he was driving without paying proper attention.
"I have already accepted that at my trial," he said, but added: "If there had been a hard shoulder on this bit of motorway, the collision would have been avoidable.
"I would have driven past these two cars as it would be safer and they would have been able to come home safely and I would be able to come back home."
Szuba said he had only three to five seconds to react, and asked if he would have avoided the crash if he had been paying attention, he said: "It's difficult to say after everything now."
Sgt Mark Brady, who oversees major collision investigations for South Yorkshire Police, told the hearing: "Had there been a hard shoulder, had Jason and Alexandru pulled on to the hard shoulder, my opinion is that Mr Szuba would have driven clean past them."
But he accepted the primary cause of the crash was Szuba's inattention to the road.
The crash happened after a collision between a Ford Focus driven by Mr Mercer, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, and a Ford Transit driven by Mr Murgeanu, who was living in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, but was originally from Romania.
When Mr Mercer and Mr Murgeanu got out to exchange details they were hit by the lorry, and both died at the scene.
Mr Mercer's wife Claire has campaigned against smart motorways since her husband's death, and was at the hearing on Monday.
The inquest is expected to conclude on Tuesday.
