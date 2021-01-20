Jamie Clark: Doncaster man killed in Swiss Alps avalanche
- Published
A British man among 10 people swept away by an avalanche in the Swiss Alps has died, friends have said.
The victim, named in online tributes as Jamie Clark, 38, died in the alpine resort of Verbier, on Monday.
Eight other people escaped uninjured, local police said, while one was flown to hospital with serious injuries.
It is believed Mr Clark, originally from Doncaster, had been working as a chef in the resort for several years before he died.
Writing on Facebook, one friend said he had been "loving life in Verbier".
'Top lad'
She described the avalanche as a "sad freak accident"
"Jamie would want us all to get together- to meet and most of all dance," she added.
One friend described Mr Clark as "a sound lad" who "always had time for a chat with anyone".
Another said: "Always a laugh and always there to chat... top lad, will be missed."
A police statement said the avalanche occurred outside the piste between the Verbier ski area and Les Attelas.
"At around 10.20am, a skier was driving down a corridor below the Attelas area," it said.
"A snow drift came loose and carried the skier as well as another person who had been further down at the time."
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in the Swiss Alps, and are in contact with the authorities in Switzerland.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.