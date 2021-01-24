Mexborough shooting: Ryan Nisbet charged with murder
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in South Yorkshire.
Lewis Williams, also 20, died on 11 January from a shotgun wound suffered in Wath Road, Mexborough.
South Yorkshire Police said Ryan Nisbet, of Springwood Road, Barnsley, has been charged over the death.
Mr Nisbet will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday. A 20-year-old man from Doncaster held on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
A 49-year-old man arrested on Friday, on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of ammunition has been bailed pending further inquiries.
A 32-year-old man from Doncaster, and a 22-year-old man from Rotherham, remain on police bail as inquiries continue. Two other men, both aged 20, also remain on bail as part of the investigation, the force said.
A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have both been charged with murder.
