Dan Jarvis: South Yorkshire mayor's salary to go to charity
- Published
South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis has pledged to donate his salary for the role.
Mr Jarvis, who is also Barnsley Central MP, initially received no pay for his mayoral work as a South Yorkshire devolution deal was incomplete.
Following its implementation, an independent panel suggested Mr Jarvis should be paid £79,500 a year in addition to his Parliamentary salary.
But the head of Sheffield City Region said it would go to local good causes.
During a meeting, Mr Jarvis also told South Yorkshire council leaders he would not be implementing a mayoral tax, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Mayor Jarvis he was "sticking to" his manifesto promise to not introduce a mayoral precept.
"In the midst of the pandemic there is already a massive financial strain on people and communities across South Yorkshire and I am not going to add to that burden," he said.
Mr Jarvis sparked debate when he stood as a mayoral candidate while serving as a Labour MP.
Before he was elected mayor in 2018, the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) ruled that no-one could serve in two elected roles.
He was later backed by The Yorkshire and Humber Parliamentary Labour Group to be allowed do both jobs, with NEC's stance described as "unfair" and "undemocratic".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.