Doncaster off-road bikers 'destroy' farmers' livelihoods
- Published
"Heartbreaking" damage is being caused to farmers' fields by off-road bikers, according to police.
South Yorkshire Police said recent damage to fields alongside the A630, near Conisbrough, was caused by off-road bikers and quad riders accessing Steatley quarry.
The force said its off-road bike team had stopped a rider and seized his bike as he left the quarry.
Patrols and targeted operations are being stepped up in the area, it added.
The police team carried out eight targeted operations in the area in December and seized vehicles worth £32,000.
Six riders were also reported for driving offences and 12 were issued with warnings, police said.
Insp Adrian Luscombe, from the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said there had been an increase in damage and dangerous driving in recent weeks.
"This type of offence is heartbreaking for farmers and it's also really costly for them to repair."
Aerial photographs show the impact the bikers have had on fields in the area, Insp Luscombe said.
"That's damage being caused solely by off-road bikers accessing the land when they shouldn't be," he added.
South Yorkshire Police said the off-road bike team was supporting targeted operations and regular patrols in the area.
"If you're caught and stopped with no insurance or licence, you will lose your bike and you could be reported on summons and have a trip to court," Insp Luscombe said.
"When you're riding over a field to get your kicks on your bike, you're destroying someone's livelihood, the crops that put food on their table and yours."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.