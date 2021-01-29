Lewis Williams shooting: Man, 20, rearrested
A man has been rearrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating a fatal shooting in South Yorkshire.
Lewis Williams, 20, died on 11 January from a shotgun wound sustained in Wath Road, Mexborough.
The 20-year-old arrested man remains in custody, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Three people, two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 20-year-old man, have been charged with Mr Williams' murder and have been remanded in custody.
A total of eight other people, including the rearrested man, had been arrested as part of the investigation into Mr Williams' death, South Yorkshire Police said.
