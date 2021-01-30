BBC News

Sheffield: Two arrests as seriously injured man dies

image captionThe man died earlier as he was being taken to hospital, said police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died near Sheffield.

A 45-year-old man was found with serious injuries on South Road, High Green, about 01:00 GMT on Saturday, said South Yorkshire Police.

The man, who has not been identified, died as he was being taken to hospital, said the force.

A man, 25, and a woman, 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both are in custody.

A post-mortem examination on the dead man is due to take place, the force added.

