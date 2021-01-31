Sheffield: Third arrest as seriously injured man dies
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died near Sheffield.
A 45-year-old man was found with serious injuries on South Road, High Green, at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The man, who has not been identified, died as he was being taken to hospital, the force added.
A 31-year-old man was held after another man, 25, and a 19-year-old woman were detained.
All three have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
