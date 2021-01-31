Sheffield: Two men die after vehicle goes into river
Two men have died after a vehicle went into a river close to a shopping centre.
South Yorkshire Police said it received reports the vehicle had entered the River Don off Meadowhall Way in Sheffield at 19:10 GMT on Saturday.
Two men, aged 20 and 24, were taken to the Northern General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Family members have been informed and Meadowhall Way is closed as inquiries continue, the force added.
