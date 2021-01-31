Pop-up vaccination centre set up in Sheffield mosque
- Published
A Sheffield mosque has been used by the NHS to host to a pop-up Covid vaccine clinic.
Vaccines were given at the Jamia Ghausia centre in Firth Park to those over 70, people who are shielding and some health and care workers.
The area's Primary Care Network (PCN) has the highest number of BAME patients in the city, it said.
GP Jennie Joyce said the mosque was "really enthusiastic about us taking the vaccine out into the community".
Dr Joyce, a clinical director at the Foundry PCN, said: "We're really conscious that whilst we have good uptake to the vaccine centre we set up, there are parts of the community that are not accessing it as we would like."
About 100 people have been vaccinated at the mosque, organisers said.
Foundry PCN consists of nine surgeries in the north of the city and has about 33% patients from minority communities compared to about 19% on average for Sheffield, it said.
The area is one of the most deprived in the city and it hoped to increase vaccinations by taking them "somewhere familiar", it said.
