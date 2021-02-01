Barnsley baby death: Leon Mathias charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a nine-week-old boy.
The baby died in hospital three days after emergency services were called to the Great Houghton area of Barnsley on 30 November 2018.
They had been responding to reports of a child in cardiac arrest, South Yorkshire Police said.
Leon Mathias, 32, from Barnsley, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with murder and grievous bodily harm, police said.
A 29-year-old woman previously arrested in connection with the case has been released without further action.
