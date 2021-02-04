Lewis Williams shooting: Two teenagers charged with murder
Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a man who was fatally shot in a street.
Lewis Williams, 20, died from a shotgun wound to his face and neck sustained in Wath Road, Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on 11 January.
The two boys, aged 15 and 17, were charged on Wednesday and are due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court, police said.
Four other people have previously been charged with Mr Williams' murder.
Ryan Nisbet, 21, Jack Parkes, 20, and two boys aged 16 and 17, were remanded in custody at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this week.
They are due to stand trial in September.
The two boys charged on Wednesday, along with the other two teenagers, cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age.
