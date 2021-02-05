Covid: Halls party with 150 students stopped in Sheffield
Police handed out £34,000 in fines after breaking up a student party attended by more than 150 "incredibly selfish" revellers.
Some partygoers fled through fire exits and set off alarms when officers were called to the Ranmoor Student Village in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said one officer was injured amid the rush to leave.
The organisers have been fined £10,000 and more than 30 fines of £800 fines were issued.
Officers were called to the site by the university security staff at 01:13 GMT on Thursday.
Insp Ali Bywater said it was "absolutely appalling" to see "such blatant disregard" for safety "at a time when the vast majority are working so hard and making huge sacrifices to adhere to the rules".
"The actions of all those present were incredibly selfish and the fact that so many went to great lengths to flee from officers is evidence that they knew what they were doing was wrong."
In a statement the University of Sheffield said their security services and police had been working closely.
They added: "We have been clear and consistent with our messaging around student conduct and behaviour, regularly stressing to students that it is their social responsibility to adhere to government guidance.
"We thank the vast majority of our students for their ongoing efforts to do so and help stop the spread of Covid-19.
"We will continue to take action if we receive specific reports of anti-social behaviour, including reports of social distancing not being adhered to, as well as provide practical and emotional support to students who may be struggling at this time."
