Sheffield shops fire: One person taken to hospital
- Published
One person has been taken to hospital and firefighters are searching for other casualties after a fire broke out in a row of shops.
Seven fire engines and the air ambulance were called to the shops, which have flats above, on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield at about 10.30 GMT.
One person was rescued and fire crews are searching neighbouring properties, the fire service said.
People are being urged to avoid the area as the fire is ongoing.
