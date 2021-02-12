BBC News

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner 2021: Who is standing?

image captionCommissioners hold the police to account - rather than running local police forces

People in South Yorkshire will vote for the region's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on 6 May.

The election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Voters in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley will be able to make their selection.

These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for the role in 2021 (listed alphabetically):

Dr Alan Billings, Labour

image copyrightPA

Dr Billings is the current PCC and previously worked as a parish priest and academic.

David Chinchen, Conservatives

image copyrightDavid Chinchen

Mr Chinchen is a retired police chief superintendent who served for more than 30 years in the Metropolitan Police.

Joe Otten, Liberal Democrat

image copyrightJoe Otten

Mr Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and has also contested a number of South Yorkshire parliamentary seats.

