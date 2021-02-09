Lewis Williams shooting: Further arrest in murder probe
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot in the street.
Lewis Williams, 20, died from a shotgun wound to his face and neck sustained in Wath Road, Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on 11 January.
Six people, aged between 15 and 21, have already been charged with Mr Williams' murder and appeared in court in Doncaster and Sheffield.
They are due to stand trial in September.
