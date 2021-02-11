Lewis Williams shooting: Seventh person charged in murder probe
A seventh person has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in the street near Doncaster.
Lewis Williams, 20, suffered shotgun wounds to his face and neck in Wath Road, Mexborough on 11 January.
Stan Bentley, 22, of Bolton upon Dearne, Rotherham, was charged with assisting an offender and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 11 March.
Six people aged between 15 and 21 have already been charged with Mr Williams' murder and have appeared in court.
They are due to stand trial in September.
