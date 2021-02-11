Rotherham child abuse inquiry: Men held over alleged rape of girl, 12
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old girl in Rotherham more than 10 years ago.
The arrests, relating to an alleged attack in 2007, were made as part of the National Crime Agency's (NCA) Operation Stovewood investigation.
Four men, aged between 28 and 31, were detained in Rotherham and a fifth, aged 31, was arrested in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday.
The men have been bailed pending further inquiries, the NCA said.
NCA officers are investigating allegations of child sexual abuse in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
It comes after South Yorkshire Police asked the NCA to lead an independent investigation in 2015, following a report by Prof Alexis Jay in 2014 which found abuse in Rotherham had been ignored by agencies.
Stovewood is the largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK.
Philip Marshall, the NCA's senior investigating officer for Operation Stovewood, said there were more than 40 separate investigations with more than 260 identified suspects.
