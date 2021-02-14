Poet Ian McMillan pens neon love dedication for Covid memorial
A message of love written by poet Ian McMillan will shine over Barnsley in a neon installation on Valentine's Day.
The words "Barnsley's fierce love will hold you forever in its heart" will glow from the town centre library on Sunday.
Mr McMillan wrote the phrase in dedication to Barnsley's Covid memorial which will be unveiled in the new Glass Works public square in November.
It will pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the pandemic.
The words will appear in a window of the library in a neon installation designed by local artist Patrick Murphy.
McMillan, known as the Bard of Barnsley, said: "Language can shine and illuminate our thoughts and offer us comfort in terrible times, and I hope these words will offer help and inspiration."
Barnsley Council said McMillan's phrase will eventually be engraved on the memorial, being designed and produced by local artist Graham Ibbeson, as a "tribute to key workers and unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis".
The bronze will depict seven figures to represent those affected by the pandemic.
Sir Stephen Houghton, council leader, said the sculpture would mark "one of the most challenging times in our history" and would be "a key focal point" for the new public square as a place for people to visit and commemorate those they have lost.
Hundreds of people in Barnsley have died of Covid-19.
