Conisbrough Castle illuminated for first time in 25 years

image captionEnglish Heritage said Conisbrough Castle escaped damage in the English Civil War and became a picturesque ruin in the 18th and 19th centuries

A 12th Century Norman castle has been illuminated for the first time in 25 years.

Conisbrough Castle, near Doncaster, will be lit up every night from dusk until midnight.

Councillor Nigel Ball said funding issues had prevented the Medieval structure's lights from being replaced since they failed two decades ago.

He said locals had wanted new lighting for the castle - one of the UK's oldest existing Norman keeps - ever since.

The ward councillor for Conisbrough said the £30,000 LED lighting system was paid for from Doncaster Council's community fund, with English Heritage agreeing to foot future electricity and maintenance bills.

"It's been a long time coming," he said.

"This year has been really difficult for everyone but this has provided a real lift for people's spirits.

"It's a light at the end of the tunnel. Literally."

image captionThe castle is a local landmark visible from some distance away

English Heritage said: "The magnificent keep at Conisbrough Castle is one of South Yorkshire's most striking landmarks, probably built in the 1170s or 1180s.

"The castle was the centre of a great Norman lordship, given by William the Conqueror to William de Warenne."

image captionDoncaster Council paid for the system, while English Heritage will pay future electricity and maintenance bills

