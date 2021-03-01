Barnsley: Girl, five, injured during police pursuit
- Published
A five-year-old girl was seriously hurt when the car she was in was hit by another car being followed by police.
The child was in the back seat of a Range Rover Evoque which was involved in a collision with a Citroen C3 on Fish Dam Lane in Barnsley on Sunday.
The Citroen driver, a 29-year-old man, was also seriously injured and arrested on suspicion of burglary and causing injury by dangerous driving.
The girl was still in hospital on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The Range Rover driver, a 32-year-old man, and the passenger, a 32-year-old woman, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said the incident began at 12:35 GMT on Sunday when an officer in a marked police car spotted a vehicle with a smashed windscreen in the Athersley North area of Barnsley.
"The vehicle, a blue Citroen C3, is believed to have become aware of the police presence and drove off, with the police vehicle following," a force spokesman said.
The Citroen was later found to have been stolen during a burglary in Barnsley, police said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified.
