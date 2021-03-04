Westfield shooting: Four Sheffield men charged with attempted murder
Three men have been charged with the attempted murder of two men who were shot.
Two men, aged 25 and 26, were injured in Cowley Gardens in Westfield, Sheffield, on Monday night, police said.
The pair were taken to hospital for medical treatment and have since been discharged.
Four men were arrested and three have since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a shotgun.
South Yorkshire Police said Isiah Ellis, 21, of Shortbrook Way, Benjamin Wilks, 20, of Spinkhill View and Chris Collins, 31, of Grange Road, were due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The force said a fourth man, aged 21, who was arrested as part of the investigation, had been released on conditional police bail.
