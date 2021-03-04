World Book Day: Post boxes celebrate British authors and illustrators
Special post boxes honouring British authors and illustrators have been unveiled to mark World Book Day.
The transformed post boxes are in Sheffield, London, Cardiff, Belfast and Oban, with locations picked due to a link to the writers or their books.
The boxes carry QR codes linking to free services by the authors involved.
Mark Street, from the Royal Mail, said the post boxes "celebrate some of Britain's most treasured writers during these unprecedented times".
All five post box designs will be in place for one month.
Featured post boxes:
- Sheffield - Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks (What The Ladybird Heard)
- London - Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola (Look Up!)
- Cardiff - Eloise Williams (Gaslight)
- Belfast - Sam McBratney and Anita Jeram (Guess How Much I Love You)
- Oban - Cressida Cowell (How to Train Your Dragon)
Julia Donaldson, who wrote What the Ladybird Heard with Sheffield-based illustrator Lydia Monks, said: "I am really looking forward to seeing the finished post box. What a great idea.
"Maybe children can post some stories or pictures to their friends and family."
THANKYOU TO @RoyalMail who have teamed up with @WorldBookDayUK to create specially designed postboxes celebrating books and #readingmagic! Mine is in Oban, Scotland, near the incredibly beautiful place that inspired How to Train Your Dragon ... #WBD2021 pic.twitter.com/iohIsGvvHZ— Cressida Cowell (@CressidaCowell) March 4, 2021
Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said: "It is without a shadow of a doubt the UK is home to some of the world's best children's authors and it is heart-warming to see how so many have been focused on keeping the magic of literature alive for children during lockdown.
"It seems only fitting their amazing work is honoured on some of our iconic post boxes."
